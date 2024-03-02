Two names suggested for Randy Orton and Kevin Owens' potential WWE tag team

A WWE Superstar has suggested two names for a potential tag team featuring Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

The main event of the latest episode of SmackDown saw Orton take on Austin Theory. The Viper was victorious over Theory in the end, after which Grayson Waller blindsided him. Kevin Owens interfered as well, and the babyfaces stood tall in the end after overpowering Theory and Waller.

Shortly after, WWE's backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley shared a tweet, suggesting two possible tag team names for Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

"would it be RKOKO? or just rKO? please weigh in."

You can check out Cathy Kelley's tweet below:

Orton and Owens both participated in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match at the namesake premium live event in Perth, Australia. Neither Orton nor Owens managed to emerge victorious in the unforgiving structure, with Drew McIntyre earning a shot at Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Orton was attacked by Logan Paul during the final moments of the match. It seems that The Viper will take on Paul in a blockbuster match at WrestleMania XL. Many fans are predicting that a multi-man match could be on the cards for Paul's United States Championship at The Show of Shows this year.

