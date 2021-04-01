Two new matches added to NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver just got more stacked than it already is. During tonight's NXT, WWE added two more matches to what is shaping up to be an impressive two-night card.

Pete Dunne and Kushida will face off on Night One of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver to prove the better technical wrestler. WWE also added an NXT Women's Tag Team match to Night Two. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell will challenge champions Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon.

With a two-night TakeOver event, it seemed like the brand's champions would defend every title. But as the go-home episode of NXT went on, the Women's Tag Team titles were the only belts left without a match for TakeOver. It didn't take long for that to change after LeRae and Hartwell defeated Gigi Dolin and Zayda Ramier.

It seemed like LeRae and Hartwell would be the next duo to challenge Blackheart and Moon after the current champs won the titles from Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

As the new title holders went backstage afterward, the entire NXT women's roster was seen congratulating Blackheart and Moon, with the exception of The Way's LeRae and Hartwell.

Dunne and Kushida could test the limits of technical wrestling at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Pete Dunne set forth a challenge a few weeks ago to prove he is the best technical wrestler in all of NXT. For that reason, it seemed like he'd be penciled in for a match at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

A week later, Kushida cut a promo to call himself the best technical wrestler in the business. The two then had a brief confrontation backstage on the go-home episode of NXT.

Fast forward to the main event of NXT, the Gauntlet Eliminator Battle Royal. During the middle of the match, Dunne and Kushida started fighting and both were eliminated at the same time. Kushida had the armbar locked in as the two men went over the top ropes.

The question heading into NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver now is will this new match be hardest-hitting affair? Or will WALTER and Tommaso Ciampa chop each other into oblivion over the NXT UK Championship?

Whatever the case may be, wrestling fans are set to witness two nights featuring some of the best wrestling of the year. WrestleMania 37 will certainly have a tough act to follow after NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.