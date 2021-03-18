Two new matches announced for tonight; updated WWE NXT preview

Former IMPACT World Champion LA Knight will make his NXT in-ring debut tonight on the USA Network.

LA Knight made his surprising NXT debut before NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day and his first match has been hyped for weeks. It will take place tonight, but who will he face? Tune in to find out.

Also announced following the heartbreaking loss of the NXT Women's Tag Team titles last week, Dakota Kai will go one on one with Zoey Stark.

Stark has impressed since her NXT debut several weeks ago, and she has a big test in the form of Kai tonight.

Dexter Lumis will face Austin Theory on WWE NXT

Following the Gargano family's counseling session, Austin Theory will go one-on-one with Dexter Lumis tonight. It should be interesting to see what kind of fallout Gargano's influence will have on Theory's performance against Lumis. We'll find out soon enough.

Here's what's currently scheduled for WWE NXT tonight:

NXT Champion Finn Balor will kick off tonight's show

The WWE NXT in-ring debut of LA Knight

Jordan Devlin of NXT UK returns to WWE NXT with his Cruiserweight Championship

Zoey Stark goes one on one with Dakota Kai

Breezango in tag team action against Legado del Fantasma

Dexter Lumis goes one on one with Austin Theory

With the black and gold brand heading for a two-night NXT TakeOver on April 7 and 8, who knows what surprises viewers could see tonight on the USA Network.

