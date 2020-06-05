Two NXT Superstars injured ahead of Takeover: In Your House

WWE NXT Superstars are gearing up for the upcoming Takeover PPV

Could the injuries derail the plans of some of these Superstars?

Will these injuries impact the results at NXT Takeover: In Your House

We are drawing close to the next WWE pay-per-view, NXT Takeover: In Your House. In the last episode of NXT ahead of the PPV, we saw the WWE Superstars giving their absolute best inside the squared circle. Unfortunately, that also resulted in an injury that could impact one of the matches on the card.

As reported by WWE, the NXT North American Champion Keith Lee suffered an injury ahead of his title clash with Johnny Gargano. During the opening match between Mia Yim and Candice LeRae, it was Lee and Gargano who were engaged in a brawl.

Inside the ring, Lee picked up Gargano to deliver a sprit bomb, but Gargano had his keys with him, and he used them to scratch Lee's eyes. Candice used this opportunity to roll up Yim and pick a quick victory. In the meantime, Lee had his fingers trapped in the stairs. Gargano wasted no time and kicked the steps, which left the Champion with bruised fingers and gain an advantage ahead of the NXT PPV.

At the coming Takeover, Lee will head into his NXT North American Championship match with a corneal scratch and bruised fingers. This will have a huge impact when the 'Moment Maker' defends his title against Johnny Gargano.

Another NXT Superstar to suffer an injury this week was Bronson Reed. After losing against Cameron Grimes, Reed was attacked by Karrion Kross. The latter went on to deliver a devastating Doomsday Saito, which left Reed battling with neck spasms in the NXT go-home show before Takeover.

The NXT Takeover: In Your House match card

At the upcoming PPV, three titles will be on the line. As stated above, Keith Lee will defend his NXT North America Championship against Johnny Gargano. Charlotte Flair is set to defend her NXT Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai in a triple-threat match. And finally, Adam Cole will defend his NXT Championship against Velveteen Dream in a Last Chance Blacklot Brawl.

In addition, we will see Tommaso Ciampa square off against Karrion Kross as well as Finn Balor lock horns with Damien Priest in their respective single's matches. Lastly, NXT Superstars Mia Yim, Shotzi Blackheart, and Tegan Nox vs. Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, and Raquel González will battle it out in a six-women tag team match at the Takeover this Sunday.