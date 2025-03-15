Two SmackDown segments exposed a huge WWE blunder, commentary team involved, notes wrestling expert (Exclusive)

The latest WWE SmackDown episode aired from Barcelona, Spain, and it featured some explosive moments. However, the lack of security at the beginning was an issue that might have highlighted a mistake, according to Vince Russo.

The blue brand this week presented two beatdown angles, with both having one major difference. Jacob Fatu destroyed Braun Strowman again, and as noted by the commentary team, WWE did not have enough security personnel to stop the carnage. However, security appeared during Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair's brawl, and Vince Russo pointed out the evident inconsistencies.

While speaking on BroDown, the former writer recalled what happened on the show and how there was a creative loophole:

"Here's the funny part now. The first segment, I don't know if you noticed this or not, ends in a brawl with Fatu getting heat on Strowman, right? Then the commentators basically say, 'We don't have enough personnel over here to break this up.' So in other words, 'We're in Spain, and we didn't fly a lot of people over.' But then Mac, we go to the next segment with Charlotte and B-Fab and then Tiffany hits the ring, the ring is loaded with security. And I'm like you just told me five minutes ago there was nobody here to break up." [From 13:33 to 14:19]

Check out the video below:

Vince Russo was also particularly annoyed by WWE predictably ending most segments with pull-apart fights in recent weeks. For starters, Russo wanted WWE to cover their tracks and ensure everyone was on the same page and a cohesive narrative was maintained throughout the show. With many shows left before WrestleMania 41, there is no room for errors.

