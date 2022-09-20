Two SmackDown stars invade RAW in surprise appearance; battle The Street Profits

Although The Street Profits haven't touched tag team gold in a while, they are still a crucial part of Monday Night RAW. This week, the duo confronted two SmackDown stars who made a surprise appearance before suffering a defeat.

On the latest episode of RAW, SmackDown stars Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes made a surprise appearance ahead of their big tag team title clash against The Usos this Friday.

The Street Profits confronted the SmackDown stars before losing to them in a relatively short-yet-entertaining match-up.

It was a clear way to set up The Brawling Brutes as legitimate challengers ahead of their bout against The Usos on Friday.

Unfortunately for Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, they had to take the loss following a kick-and-slam combo from The Brawling Brutes.

However, the SmackDown stars are being viewed as "filler" challengers for The Usos - meaning that they are there to challenge them, but nobody expects them to dethrone the champions - who have now held the titles for over 400 days (and over 120 days as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions).

Do you think The Brawling Brutes can beat the odds and become the new Undisputed Tag Team Champion on Friday? Sound off in the comments below.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far