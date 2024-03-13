Two stunning betrayals involving Cody Rhodes and The Rock happening at WWE WrestleMania XL are possible, claims legend

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes two major betrayals could happen at WrestleMania XL.

After winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, Cody Rhodes challenged the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL Night Two. Rhodes will also team up with Seth Rollins to take on The Rock and Reigns in a massive tag team match on Night One of this year's Show of Shows.

Fans have been speculating about possible betrayals at WrestleMania. Some believe The Visionary could turn on his partner in the tag team match. Others think The Brahma Bull could cost his cousin the championship against Rhodes.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray claimed both betrayals could happen.

"[Bully, could Seth Rollins turn on Cody on night number one?] Yes. [Could The Rock turn on Roman Reigns night number two of WrestleMania?] Yes," he said. [From 35:19 to 35:32]

How will The Rock explain his actions since his return to WWE to Cody Rhodes?

Since The Rock turned heel, he has insulted Cody Rhodes many times. He also slapped The American Nightmare at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event after the latter mentioned his and Roman Reigns' grandfathers.

After joining The Bloodline, The Brahma Bull vowed to do "everything in his power" to prevent Rhodes from dethroning The Tribal Chief. He also informed the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner that if he loses at WrestleMania XL, he would never receive another shot at Reigns' championship.

During the same episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray suggested how The Rock could explain his actions to Rhodes if he betrays Reigns at WrestleMania.

"Rock can turn around and say, 'Cody, I had to go so far undercover on this one to make sure that my family didn't screw you over that not even you knew about it," said Ray. [From 35:54 to 36:05]

During a confrontation between The Rock & Reigns and Rhodes & Rollins on SmackDown last Friday, The Brahma Bull made another insulting comment about The American Nightmare. The latter responded by slapping the WWE legend. The former AEW star later explained on RAW that it was a receipt.

