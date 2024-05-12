Two superstars advance to second round of King and Queen of the Ring tournaments at WWE Live event

Two WWE Superstars have advanced to the second round of the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. The qualifying matches were held at tonight's live event in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

At the Chattanooga WWE Live event, LA Knight took on Santos Escobar in the first round of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. In the end, Knight picked up a big win over Escobar to advance to the second round. Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton defeated Michin to book her spot in the second round and will now meet Bianca Belair.

LA Knight didn't appear on last night's edition of WWE SmackDown and his fans weren't happy at all. The Megastar's exclusion led to viewers voicing their support for him on Twitter, and he noticed the tweets. Some were also not happy about Knight's match being placed at a live event instead of weekly TV.

The King and Queen of the Ring finals will be held at the namesake event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on May 25, 2024. Now that Knight and Stratton have secured their spots in the second round, it remains to be seen if they carry the momentum forward and end up winning their respective tournaments.

