Two superstars assist Logan Paul backstage after he was attacked, WWE star makes a rare appearance

Logan Paul returned to WWE television at SmackDown: New Year's Revolution. In a backstage segment, he was assisted by Grayson Waller and Austin Theory after being punched by Kevin Owens.

The opening match of WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution saw Owens take on Santos Escobar in the United States Championship No.1 Contender Tournament finals. Owens emerged victorious and became the new #1 contender for the title.

This led to an in-ring confrontation between Paul and Owens. The Maverick claimed that Owens could never win the United States Championship, as he was Canadian. The segment ended with The Prizefighter punching Paul and taking him out.

Backstage, Cathy Kelley tried getting a word with Paul, who certainly wasn't in any mood to answer her questions. Grayson Waller and Austin Theory, who have had their own issues with Owens, assisted Paul to the trainer's room.

However, Waller, Theory, and Paul were confronted by Cameron Grimes, who made a rare appearance on the blue brand. This eventually led to a heated brawl before the superstars had to be separated.

Paul won the US Championship at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event but is yet to defend his title.

