Two more superstars qualify for WrestleMania title bout after Carmella flirts with Corey Graves at ringside

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan have qualified for the Women's Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania after defeating Carmella and Queen Zelina.

The Women's Tag Team Champions haven't been booked very strongly. While they had momentum at first, they've found themselves on the losing end more often than not. Their Women's Tag Team title match for WrestleMania is already official, but two more superstars have been added to the match this year.

Soon after Zelina Vega became Queen Zelina, her momentum led her to pair with Carmella and they eventually dethroned then-tag team champions Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley. Although The Nightmare was in a marquee RAW Women's title match against Asuka at WrestleMania last year, there seemed to be no plans for her this time around.

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan challenged the champions in a match to qualify for the WrestleMania Tag Team title bout. Queen Zelina was left on her own after "The Most Beautiful Woman in WWE" was seen flirting with her soon-to-be husband Corey Graves at ringside, allowing their opponents to pick up the win:

The other two commentators, Jimmy Smith and Byron Saxton, looked bewildered as one-half of the tag team champions had no focus on her match and instead prioritized flirting with Corey Graves. Ultimately, she cost her team the match and gave Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan a free ticket to WrestleMania

Carmella's move on RAW served two purposes

The former SmackDown Women's Champion flirting with Corey Graves on RAW was not random at all. It was a planned move with two objectives — first to get Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan on the WrestleMania card, and secondly, to promote the new Corey and Carmella show.

WWE has been promoting the show a lot, and it's no surprise that the interaction served its purpose. Whether fans agree or not with the way it was done is a different story.

The champions haven't done much with the Women's Tag Team Titles. A title change at the grandest stage of them all seems inevitable. Some may even question WWE's decision to have Morgan and Ripley team together when they are both popular singles superstars in their own right.

