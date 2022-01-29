"It doesn't seem right" - Two-time WWE Champion boldly calls Brock Lesnar's bluff (Exclusive)

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles recently made a huge prediction about Brock Lesnar's upcoming title defense against Bobby Lashley.

Lesnar and Lashley are set to lock horns in a much-awaited dream match at Royal Rumble 2022. The Beast Incarnate will put his WWE Championship on the line against The All-Mighty in what will be one of the most realistic fights booked in over two decades.

Kenny McIntosh 🏳️‍🌈 @KennyMcITR Brock Lesnar does a knock knock joke. Brock Lesnar does a knock knock joke. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/NWqK5Z3Zlu

Speaking to Sportskeeda regarding the upcoming match, AJ Styles said Brock Lesnar has been quite unlike himself in the feud. The Phenomenal One feels that the current champion is projecting an unbothered image, but the reality might be different.

He argued that Bobby Lashley, who has been relatively quieter in this entire feud, might have the upper hand when the two monsters collide in the squared circle. [2:12 - 2:50]

"I don't know, when was the last time we saw Brock Lesnar make jokes? So, he is kind of projecting that he is not afraid of Bobby Lashley or I don't know. It doesn't seem right. It just doesn't seem like the same Brock Lesnar that we all know, that very scary, intimidating guy. But usually, the guys that don't say much are the ones you have to worry about. And Bobby Lashley hasn't said a whole lot when it comes to Brock Lesnar so I think Bobby Lashley has got his number. Just a thought," said AJ Styles."

You can watch his entire interview below:

AJ Styles has first-hand experience of facing Brock Lesnar. The two superstars locked horns at Survivor Series 2017 when the former was the WWE Champion, and the latter held the Universal Championship. Although Styles lost that match, it still accounted for one of the best in-ring bouts in WWE that year.

Brock Lesnar's big plans for his current run in WWE

Brock Lesnar returned at SummerSlam last year intending to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Both superstars were involved in a brutal feud, but the Beast Incarnate could not dethrone the Tribal Chief as the reigning champion. However, it should be noted that Reigns never picked up a clean victory over Lesnar.

Their rematch at Day 1 was canceled after Reigns was forced to miss the event due to Covid. Meanwhile. Lesnar was added to the WWE Championship match at the last minute, and he ended up winning the title.

The following week, Lashley defeated Big E, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins to win a shot at Lesnar's title, and both superstars have been feuding ever since.

While the Beast Incarnate seems to be enjoying his current run on RAW, he still hasn't moved on from Roman Reigns. Lesnar has proposed a potential champion vs. champion match. If neither of the titles changes hands at Royal Rumble this weekend, we might see Lesnar vs. Reigns at the Elimination Chamber.

Also Read Article Continues below

Paul Heyman's involvement in this feud will only make things more exciting, but before that, Lesnar has to defend his gold against Lashley tomorrow night.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Angana Roy