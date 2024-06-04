Two-time WWE champion is unlikely to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

A WWE Hall of Fame induction is one of the most prestigious honors for anyone who has contributed to the pro wrestling world. Vince Russo believes that, due to backstage politics, Victoria is unlikely to be recognized by the global juggernaut for her work.

The two-time WWE Women's Champion was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly a decade. She left the company in 2009 after requesting her release. Victoria made a one-off appearance for the company in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match, where she was the 10th entrant. She was eliminated by Shayna Bazler.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo alleged that Victoria was unlikely to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame due to behind-the-scenes politics.

"With Victoria, there's politics there, man. That might keep her out."

The wrestling veteran added that there could also be issues with the new regime that is being led by Triple H.

"Yeah (...) could be. [on asked if there is politics with even Triple H's regime]," Russo continued. [1:00:37 to 1:00:53]

Victoria joined TNA Wrestling after leaving the global juggernaut in 2009. She also competed on the independent circuit for a while before hanging up her boots.

