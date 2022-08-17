Two-time WWE Women's Champion ready to come out of retirement to face Bayley and Bianca Belair

Former WWE Superstar Victoria recently spoke about some of the current stars with whom she would like to lock horns.

The two-time Women's Champion was a pillar of the Women's division back in the day. She made her debut in 2001 and was a stable feature on the roster till her departure in early 2009. She also had a successful stint at Impact Wrestling, where she won the Knockouts Championship five times.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Just Alyx, Victoria discussed coming out of retirement to face some of the current women in WWE. She named Bayley and Bianca Belair as the two top stars she would love to face. The 52-year-old also mentioned that Rhea Ripley was another talented individual that she would like to square off against.

Here's what the wrestling legend had to say:

"Bayley is one. She's just so kind and giving. But Bianca and Ripley too. That girl is freaking invincible too you know. There's such good talent out there. There are so many good girls out there now. It's too much to pick from because everybody is at that level where they're freaking good." (From 4:52 - 5:16)

Victoria praised the WWE Women's division

During the interview, the former WWE star also spoke about how far women's wrestling has come. She mentioned that it was a huge deal for women to main event WrestleMania and other Premium Live Events.

"I'm so excited. I feel like a proud mom or grandma. I'm like, 'Oh my God! Look how great the girls are!' They're finally getting that moment and I'm very proud, not jealous. I was part of the industry and I always have to thank the people before me that paved the way for us to do what we did and they're incredible." (From 0:25 - 0:45)

She also detailed how the current superstars were in amazing shape and how she found it hard to keep up with them during her appearance at the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match.

