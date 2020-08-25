Two title matches confirmed for WWE Payback, New Tag Team formed on RAW

The WWE has confirmed that Sasha Banks and Bayley would defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against the new team of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at Payback.

It was also announced that Apollo Crews would defend the United States Championship against Bobby Lashley this Sunday at Payback.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship storyline

Nia Jax announced on the latest episode of RAW that her suspension had been lifted. Shayna Baszler had a brief interaction with Nia Jax backstage before her match against Bayley.

As expected, Baszler vs. Bayley ended in a DQ after Nia Jax attacked The Queen of Spades. However, the warring heels put their differences aside to shift their attention to Bayley and Sasha Banks.

The Golden Role Models retreated to the back as the segment came to an end.

Jax and Baszler would later confirm their newfound alliance in another backstage segment, which, for some weird reason, ended with Baszler slapping Jax.

Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley

The match between Apollo Crews and Bobby Lashley was the next logical step after the United States Champion successfully defended his title against MVP during the kickoff show at SummerSlam.

The most recent installment of RAW had an Arm Wrestling contest between Crews and Lashley, and WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry hosted the segment. It was a predictable angle as Crews beat Lashley before getting attacked by The Hurt Business. The United States Champion managed to escape the beatdown as he went up the ramp.

WWE Payback 2020 - Match card

Here is how the match card for Payback looks thus far:

The Fiend (C) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman (WWE Universal Championship Match - Triple Threat No Holds Barred)

Sasha Banks & Bayley (C) vs. Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax (WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match)

Apollo Crews (C) vs. Bobby Lashley (WWE United States Championship Match)