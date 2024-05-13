  • home icon
  Two top WWE babyfaces wrestled their first match in 5,634 days at live event

Two top WWE babyfaces wrestled their first match in 5,634 days at live event

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified May 13, 2024 04:35 GMT
Fans at a WWE live event (Image via WWE's website)

Two WWE Superstars competed against each other for the first time after more than 5600 days at tonight's live event. The stars in question are Rey Mysterio and Kofi Kingston.

On December 8, 2008, Rey Mysterio and Kofi Kingston competed in the semifinal of a tournament that was held to determine the #1 contender for the Intercontinental title. That night, Mysterio picked up a big win over Kingston. The duo never wrestled a singles match for the next 15 years.

Tonight, Rey and Kofi finally collided after more than 15 years and the latter managed to score a win over the WWE legend.

"Kofi and Rey's second-ever singles match happened tonight after 5,634 days! Their last match was on Dec. 8, 2008 episode of RAW which Rey had won. #WWEMacon."

This was only the second-ever match between Kofi Kingston and Rey Mysterio. The two veterans have one win over each other. Kofi now has an incredibly tough challenge ahead of him in the quarterfinals of the King of the Ring tournament.

He will meet former Intercontinental Champion Gunther in the second round. The Ring General is hell-bent on adding another accomplishment to his repertoire and winning the 2024 King of the Ring tournament.

