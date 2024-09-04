Two WWE Bash in Berlin matches impressed Hall of Famer despite having no story (Exclusive)

While WWE Bash in Berlin has received praise from many corners for a great showing, some have criticized the lack of storytelling and buildup in the PLE. However, NWA Hall of Famer Bill Apter was very impressed with two particular matches.

While WWE has always generally focussed on storylines in terms of booking, some of the matches in the Berlin show had little to no buildup. The Cody Rhodes vs Kevin Owens match, for instance, barely had any time dedicated to it being developed. The same was the case for Randy Orton and Gunther, although that match had more thought put into it considering the history between the two.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter stated that both matches mentioned above had some great wrestling and despite not having great storytelling, they were "whole for whole."

"I wanna see a good wrestling match at times, and those two matches [Cody V Kevin and Gunther V Randy] to me satisfied me. I wasn't caring about storylines, they were whole for whole. There was small storylines, but I liked what they did in the ring. It reminded me of the days when wrestling was about a match, who's gonna beat who, and not generally storylines." [31:10 onwards]

As of now, the two feuds seem to be over and WWE is back to setting up some other major matches for the upcoming Bad Blood event which will take place in October.

