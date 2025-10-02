  • home icon
Two WWE RAW Stars Reveal New Names After Turning On Best Friend

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 02, 2025 02:55 GMT
The change is happening (Credit: WWE.com)

Two WWE stars have now revealed their new names after they recently turned on their best friend. They have decided to make some changes.

On RAW last week, there was a huge betrayal, as IYO SKY was left beaten and sobbing, when Asuka and Kairi Sane turned on her. They were her best friends and part of the same faction for a very long time when they were in Damage CTRL. Even after the faction split up, the Kabuki Warriors were friends with SKY. That changed with SKY getting beaten down after she came out to help Rhea Ripley.

Asuka and Kairi Sane are now fully heels and going against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley. However, things are not looking too good for either Ripley or SKY, given the experience The Kabuki Warriors have as a tag team. Now, the two stars are also demanding a change in their name. Asuka has long been known as the Empress of Tomorrow, while Kairi Sane goes by Pirate Princess.

In their latest message to WWE Japan, they demanded that their names be changed to Legendary Empress Asuka and Princess Kairi, taking out the other parts.

"Hey @WWEJapan, I've got a suggestion for ya~ From now on, how 'bout you call us the legendary Empress ASUKA and Princess Kairi, huh?😈"
Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY have formed a new WWE team

While Ripley and SKY have been in a feud for a large part of this year, their matches together just made them respect the other more. Now, the two stars have solidified their alliance.

They will be facing Asuka and Sane at Crown Jewel in a tag team match. After months of facing her former team's disapproval of her decision to be friends with Ripley, SKY will now be facing them across the ring instead, and teamed up with the very star they did not approve of.

