Two WWE stars set to split up from The Judgment Day after WrestleMania 41 (Exclusive)

Trouble seems to be brewing in The Judgment Day on The Road to WWE WrestleMania 41. This past week's RAW saw Liv Morgan convince Dominik Mysterio to get his hands on the Intercontinental Championship despite Finn Balor also trying to win the title from Bron Breakker.

During a recent episode of Live Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes addressed the possibility of a Judgment Day implosion, noting he could see Balor and JD McDonagh distance themselves from Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez and Dominik Mysterio after WWE WrestleMania.

"I think it's some kind of a split. I could see Finn and JD McDonagh going maybe their own way into a tag team, potentially. I'd imagine that Liv and Raquel stay with Dom, and then maybe Carlito finds himself, you know, back to work and regularly, hopefully. But I could see a split post WrestleMania." [From 13:37 onwards]

Bill Apter chimed in by predicting a battle between these two potential versions of The Judgment Day in order to claim the group's one true identity.

"I think Dom, Raquel, and Liv will still call themselves The Judgment Day, but we could also have JD and Finn calling themselves the original Judgment Day. Could be a battle of The Judgment Days." [From 13:57 onwards]

Fans will have to wait to see what Triple H has in store for the notorious faction as we move closer to WWE WrestleMania 41.

Please credit Sportskeeda and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.

