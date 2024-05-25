Two WWE Superstars mock Bianca Belair after heartbreaking loss; Jade Cargill scares them away

Two WWE stars mocked Bianca Belair after her loss tonight. Jade Cargill had to step in to scare them away.

In recent weeks, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell have undergone a massive change in character. It started with Candice going from being someone who was all smiles in the ring to someone who would do anything to win. While Indi was reluctant at first, she soon embraced her villainous side and helped Candice out during her matches. Their dastardly ways continued on SmackDown.

Tonight on SmackDown, Bianca Belair competed against Nia Jax in the semifinals of the Queen of the Ring tournament. She fought hard against Jax with an injured leg but it still wasn't enough for her as she got pinned by Jax. Following the match, Belair was backstage putting some ice on her injured knee when Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae walked up to her and started mocking her for her loss.

Jade Cargill then interrupted them as they started to back off. Cargill told Bianca Belair that she was going to talk to Nick Aldis about this, and she walked away.

It looks like there might be a rivalry brewing here between these two teams. It remains to be seen if this will lead to a Women's Tag Team Championship match.

