Two WWE Superstars set to make their debut next week

A couple of newcomers are set to make their official debut next week on WWE television.

Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont will have their first match on NXT next week at NXT Spring Breakin'. The duo's debut was announced on last night's broadcast via a vignette hyping up the two stars, who have been performing on NXT live events and NXT Level Up on Peacock.

Igwe and Dupont were part of the 2022 Fall Class of WWE Performance Center recruits. Both were track and field stars in college and began training later that year. They started teaming up in May last year and have been almost exclusively wrestling on NXT Level Up.

Tyriek Igwe was a track and field star at Eastern Michigan University. He competed in shot put, discus, hammer, and javelin. He is from Valley Stream, New York, according to his biography on the university website.

Tyson Dupont was also a track and field star in college at the University of South Alabama. Dupont was originally from Haiti but moved to Nyack, New York, when he was still a kid. He took part in track and field and played football back in high school.

Igwe and Dupont are one of the few remaining stars from their class who have not debuted on NXT television. Some members of their class include Karmen Petrovic, Izzi Dame, Kelani Jordan, Adriana Rizzo, Carlee Bright, Brinley Reece, and Jazmyn Nyx.

Seven WWE Superstars released in 2024

While there are a few debuts people are looking forward to, WWE released a bunch of superstars over the past few days headlined by Jinder Mahal. The former WWE Champion announced on social media back on April 19 that he had been let go.

Other superstars who were cut from the roster include Sanga, Veer Mahaan, Xia Li, Xyon Quinn, Von Wagner, and Cameron Grimes. They have a 90-day no-compete clause in their contracts.

All the stars released were underutilized or were not even used on NXT or the main roster. Fightful Select (H/T Cageside Seats) reported that there were a few reasons why the releases were made. It was part of budget cuts, but creative also had no concrete plans for them and management was not happy with their career progress.