Two WWE Superstars share kiss and make their relationship official

Two WWE Superstars have been teasing a relationship in recent weeks. On tonight's show, they made it official with a kiss.

When Ashante "Thee" Adonis returned to NXT, he was a bit of a player who would flirt with any female star backstage. While most women rejected his advances, he caught the attention of Karmen Petrovic who seemed interested in him. However, she wasn't too sure about him since he was known for being a flirt backstage.

Over the next few weeks, both Karmen and Ashante Adonis would often fight over their trust issues. Nikkita Lyons also added a lot of fuel to the fire when she tried to get between them and even said that Adonis had previously texted her. As a result, Karmen seemingly broke up with Ashante. However, Dion Lennox tried to patch things up between them only for Ashante to suspect that something was going on between them.

Tonight on WWE NXT, Ashante said it was a new year and he wanted them to have a fresh start and handed Karmen a rose. She accepted it and then kissed him, telling him it was about damn time. This seemingly confirms that their relationship is official.

It will be interesting to see how long Ashante "Thee" Adonis and Karmen Petrovic continue their relationship amid all the happenings on the developmental brand.

