  • WWE
  • Two WWE Superstars suddenly moved from roster; get new brand

Two WWE Superstars suddenly moved from roster; get new brand

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Mar 24, 2025 02:55 GMT
The official banner of WWE
The official banner of WWE's roster page (Credit: WWE.com)

Two WWE Superstars were suddenly moved from the roster and are now part of a new brand. This happened without any warning.

On WWE Evolve, Stevie Turner, who kicked off an episode of the show representing General Manager Ava, announced that Oro Mensah and Riley Osborne will be part of the Evolve roster going forward, competing not only against each other but also against other stars on the brand. They are no longer on the NXT roster.

Mensah faced and defeated Riley Osborne immediately after the announcement that night when they faced each other in the main event. Since then, Mensah and Osborne have not wrestled on NXT TV. However, Mensah and Osborne have wrestled at NXT Live Events since then despite no longer being on the roster.

What the two stars have set for them at this time is unknown. Osborne has not been on WWE TV since Chase University suddenly split up in November of last year. Mensah has not really been part of big storylines either for a long time, although he has appeared for some time.

