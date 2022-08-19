Triple H may have found a new world champion according to two WWE veterans (Exclusive)

Triple H’s decision to bring back a former RAW Superstar has prompted a debate on whether WWE has a new future world champion.

Karrion Kross surprisingly returned to WWE on the August 5 episode of SmackDown alongside his wife and long-time valet, Scarlett. The two-time NXT Champion attacked Drew McIntyre before ominously setting his sights on current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The latest episode of Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show featured a discussion between former WWE writers Brian James and Vince Russo. The latter began by stating that Kross has the potential to defeat The Tribal Chief.

“One thing I kept saying was, ‘Who’s gonna dethrone Roman?’” Russo said. “And I kept saying, ‘The guy’s not there. Whoever he is, he’s not there.’ So when Karrion Kross came in, I was like, ‘Great.’ I met this guy one time because Disco [Inferno] trained him. Disco introduced him to me one time and we had breakfast or something. This is a ‘yes sir, no sir’ type of guy, and those guys are few and far between.” [2:52-3:21]

Russo also explained why Triple H, WWE’s new head of creative, has to be wary with the way he books Kross:

“I like the spot they put him in because I don’t think there was anybody there to beat Roman. But now, Brian, you know they’ve gotta be very careful with the booking. Very, very careful. They’ve got to keep him clean and keep him pure.” [3:30-3:47]

Watch the video above to hear an in-depth discussion about Kross and McIntyre’s chances of dethroning Reigns.

Brian James on Triple H’s opinion of Karrion Kross

Having worked under Triple H’s leadership in NXT, Brian James knows first-hand how much his fellow D-Generation X member likes Karrion Kross.

Kross had a forgettable four-month run on RAW when Vince McMahon was in charge of creative in 2021. With McMahon now gone, James is confident that the 37-year-old will thrive in the world title scene.

“I don’t believe that was possible under the previous regime,” James said. “I fully believe it’s possible and believe in it a hundred percent that it [Kross becoming world champion] will be that way. It was known at NXT that we need to protect this character as much as possible, and it will be known up there [main roster] too. I know that just from the way they debuted him. Hunter [Triple H] had faith in him and he still does, apparently.” [3:49-4:12]

Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on September 3. It is currently unclear if Kross will appear at the event.

Do you think Karrion Kross is a future world champion? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Please credit Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

'I am the destroyer of worlds'. Find out who influenced Bray Wyatt's character right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Kartik Arry