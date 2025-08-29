"Two years ago I took a bad fall" - 3-time WWE Champion confirms injury almost ended his career but he has one last goal before retiring

A 3-time WWE Champion has confirmed that an injury had almost ended his career. He has now revealed he has one last goal before he retires once and for all.Speaking to UnCrowned, Sheamus recalled a neck injury he suffered during a match with Edge. This put him on the shelf for a long time while he tried to recover. For a long time, there was worry that he would not be able to return to the ring again. He said that after that experience, he felt that every match that he wrestled was like a bonus for him. The Celtic Warrior said that he wanted to give the crowd every penny's worth when he wrestled at the upcoming Clash in Paris.&quot;Every time I go into that ring, I want to prove that I still belong. I want to show I can still rile up the crowd and get the fans invested in my matches. Two years ago I took a bad fall and I wondered if I would ever step into a ring again. So now every match I have is like a bonus. That’s why I want to make sure I give the crowd every last penny’s worth this Sunday.&quot;He did, however, confess that he had one last goal to round up his career - the Intercontinental Championship. He has been open about this goal in the past as well, referring to it as the last puzzle piece.&quot;Honestly, it’s like the last piece of the puzzle for me. It’s like when you collect those football stickers when you’re younger, and you just have that one item left to complete the whole set. So yeah, it’s often on my mind.&quot; [H/T Yahoo Sports]Whether former WWE Champion Sheamus completes the set with the Intercontinental Title or not, he is now focused on RusevSheamus is heading into WWE Clash in Paris this weekend with a huge match against Rusev. The two stars have been at blows for a long time.The WWE star is set to face Rusev after fighting for a long time. There has been no end to their feud, and they have been brawling all over the place.Now, their feud will end in a Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook match.