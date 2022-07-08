Tyler Bate crowned new NXT UK Champion

Inaugural NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate reclaimed the title at the recent WWE NXT UK tapings.

Bate was initially crowned champion when the title was known as the WWE United Kingdom Championship. He won the title in the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament, featuring Pete Dunne, Mark Andrews, and Wolfgang. Bate eventually lost the championship to Dunne but challenged for the title again on numerous occasions. One notable example is Bate's classic match with WALTER, now known as GUNTHER, at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff.

Bate got a chance to relive his glory at the recent NXT UK tapings in London as former champ Ilja Dragunov relinquished the title due to injury, setting up a tournament to crown a new champion. In the tournament's final, Bate faced Trent Seven, his former tag team partner, after defeating Joe Coffey in the semi-finals.

This victory is significant as Bate becomes the only two-time NXT UK Champion.

What has Tyler Bate been up to on NXT UK?

In recent weeks, Tyler Bate split with long-term tag team partner Trent Seven on NXT UK.

It came after the team, known as Moustache Mountain, lost their NXT UK Tag Team Championships to Ashton Smith & Oliver Carter. This title change came as part of a three-way tag match, including Rohan Raja & Teoman.

The victories in the recent tournament for the vacant NXT UK Championship are his first singles victories since July 2021.

It'll be interesting to see how Tyler Bate's second title run turns out. You can read more about him by clicking right here.

