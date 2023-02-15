Tyler Bate defeats top star in hard-fought battle

Tyler Bate has defeated Grayson Waller in a hard-fought battle tonight on NXT.

Following NXT Vengeance Day, Grayson Waller was upset about his loss to Bron Breakker. He interrupted Shawn Michaels during his media call and kept yelling at him until Matt Bloom appeared to pull him away.

This resulted in Michaels firing Waller for a week. Last week, Tyler Bate took exception to the disrespect shown towards the legend by Waller and challenged him to a match this week on NXT.

The match kicked off tonight's episode. The two men started in an aggressive fashion by trading blows. Waller and Tyler Bate were able to put on a decent back-and-forth contest.

While Waller gained the advantage early on, Bate fought back well enough toward the latter part of the match. Waller tried to use his wit in the match, but it backfired and cost him the contest.

During the closing moments, Waller went for a roll-up, but he grabbed the ropes, and the referee spotted it. This allowed Bate to reverse the roll-up and pick up the win.

Following the match, a visibly upset Grayson Waller was arguing backstage with Michaels, and Matt Bloom had to pull him away again. It looks like WWE is planning a program between the Hall of Famer and Waller in the future.

