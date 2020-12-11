Tyler Bate makes his NXT UK return after nine months

Tyler Bate made his highly anticipated return to WWE TV when he showed up at NXT UK to challenge his friend A-Kid for the Heritage Cup. The former NXT UK Champion had taken a nine-month hiatus and had not been on WWE TV since March.

Bate chose to stay away even after NXT UK came back on air in September.

It is official, @Tyler_Bate challenges @AKidWrestler in our main event RIGHT NOW for the #NXTUK Heritage Cup! pic.twitter.com/NIv6acYQTR — NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 10, 2020

Tyler Bate returned to NXT UK to congratulate his friend and student A-Kid on his Heritage Cup win, in a segment of Noam Dar's new Supernova Sessions. It was here that Dar suggested a match between the two men for the Heritage Cup, which both Superstars agreed to without argument.

Trent Seven says Tyler Bate was doing some soul searching

Tyler Bate's recent inactivity in WWE was not lost on his friend and partner in the Moustache Mountain, Trent Seven. Seven appeared on SPORF Wrestling's The Go-Home Show podcast to discuss Tyler Bate's absence and revealed the inaugural NXT UK Champion was doing some soul searching, and that fans should remember that he is only 23-years-old.

"Yeah, I’ve spoke to him obviously here and there and you know, been around to his house and met up with him and stuff . And you know, this year has been incredibly complex for everyone, you know what I mean? I feel like no matter who you are in the wrestling industry, the year 2020 has taken a bit of a toll on you. So there’s a big part of it where he’s had to… he’s had to do a little bit of soul searching. There’s so many little aspects of things -- and we have to remember and we have to remind ourselves, this guy is 22 years old." H/t Wrestling Observer

Trent Seven and Tyler Bate both have their eyes on the Heritage Cup. The former was a finalist in the tournament for the Heritage Cup, but lost to A-Kid.

Tyler Bate also faced the current Heritage Cup holder and unfortunately lost in a two out of three falls match, despite winning the first one.

It is great to see Tyler Bate back in the squared circle. With him back, the possibilities are endless for the former NXT UK Champion.