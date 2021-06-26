Tyler Breeze and Ever-Rise released by WWE

Moments ago, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reported that WWE has released Tyler Breeze and Ever-Rise.

WWE have released Ever-Rise, I'm told. — Sean Ross Sapp of Voice Over Work (@SeanRossSapp) June 25, 2021

Fightful has learned that Tyler Breeze has been released by WWE. — Sean Ross Sapp of Voice Over Work (@SeanRossSapp) June 25, 2021

Breeze's release comes as part of a thread of releases that have been reported today. Prior to his release, Breeze had been featured prominently on WWE NXT where he tagged alongside Fandango, who was also let go by WWE today. The two were former NXT Tag Team Champions.

Even outside of WWE, Breeze had a strong presence on Xavier Wood's YouTube channel UpUpDownDown where Breeze was an integral part of multiple weekly series.

Both members of Ever-Rise, Chase Parker and Matt Martel have also been let go by WWE. Ever-Rise was another active team in NXT's Tag Team division and had been garnering some popularity amongst fans through their show Ever-Rise Live.

WWE released a number of notable wrestlers this year

Braun Strowman

This year’s releases reportedly come due to budget cuts and are part of a series of that began earlier this year on April 15, when WWE let go a number of superstars from the main roster.

A few weeks later, some personnel from NXT were cut and major changes were made backstage, including Josiah Williams who had contributed to multiple new entrance themes for NXT

The third thread of releases came on June 2. It was the most surprising of the three as it featured some notable names like Braun Strowman and Aleister Black. The two, at the time, had recently been featured in top storylines on the main roster.

Today, WWE has so far released writer Kenice Mobley, Fandango, August Grey, Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, Ever-Rise and Tyler Breeze.

