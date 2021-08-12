Tyler Breeze on why he's not interested in signing with AEW right now

Pump the brakes on all the "Tyler Breeze to AEW" talk; Prince Pretty is taking a break for now.

Tyler Breeze was the latest guest on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to discuss a variety of topics. When asked about continuing his professional wrestling career after his 90-day non-compete expires, Breeze doesn't seem to be in any hurry to go anywhere right now.

"There is a lot happening right now and it's a very exciting time for wrestling, which is cool," Tyler Breeze said. "...At the same time, at AEW, there are a lot of people debuting and everyone is moving around all over the place. I don't know if I even wanted to go there if it would make a massive impact. I don't think it would be like, "OH MY GOD!' because now it's kind of the norm and a lot of people are going there and there might be some big names going there. Nobody knows what's happening. I just feel like now is not the time for me to even go towards there."

Tyler Breeze is happy to take a break from professional wrestling right now

Though Tyler Breeze is taking a break from wrestling right now, he's still busy running his Flatbacks wrestling school with AEW star Shawn Spears. Breeze has also continued to appear on the WWE-owned UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, which is run by Xavier Woods (Austin Creed).

Breeze explained that he'll gladly watch wrestling as a spectator, and he wants to give his body a break.

"At the same time, I've wrestled for 14 years straight and I'm okay with taking a break," Tyler Breeze continued. "My body actually likes it and I get enough wrestling at the school to keep myself good. I'm not currently taking any wrestling bookings because going out there and getting injured doesn't appeal to me. "

