"The thing we were excited about, we were going to get fired at the end of?" - Tyler Breeze opens up about how he unknowingly avoided being fired on TV

The WWE careers of Tyler Breeze and Big Cass were scheduled to end before either truly began.

Tyler Breeze was the latest guest on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette to discuss his professional wrestling career so far.

One surprising moment during the interview came when Tyler Breeze revealed that the ESPN E60 special was initially done as a vehicle to fire himself and Big Cass.

"Well, Triple H tells us at the end of one of those meetings," Tyler Breeze began. "That the E60 thing we were doing was supposed to have a couple guys who made it, a couple guys who we don’t know, and a couple guys who got fired. Me and Big Cass were supposed to be the two that got fired. During the time, I found Tyler Breeze, and he found his thing with Enzo, and it completely 180’d, and all of a sudden, they were like, ‘We can’t fire these guys. They’re doing good now. He said that for the first time in front of everybody, and we went, ‘Oh my God. The thing we were excited about, we were going to get fired at the end of?’ We had no idea."

Tyler Breeze and Big Cass were planned to be fired during ESPN's E60 special

For a more appropriate timeline, ESPN's E60 special on WWE NXT was released in May of 2015. While Breeze and Cass were able to save their jobs at the time, it didn't last forever.

Big Cass was released just a few years later, in June of 2018, for a variety of backstage problems that he has now since worked out.

Tyle Breeze's career lasted a while longer as he wasn't released until June of this year.

While Cass has found his new home in IMPACT Wrestling, Breeze has chosen to enjoy his time off away from the limelight by pursuing other things, including his wrestling school Flatbacks with AEW star Shawn Spears.

What Breeze will choose to do next in the world of wrestling is anybody's guess, but fans are hopeful we haven't seen the last of Prince Pretty inside the squared circle.

Are you surprised that WWE had plans to release Tyler Breeze and Big Cass several years before they did? Is that a sign that the developmental process in WWE isn't where it needed to be then? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

