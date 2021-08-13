"There is a lot of life to live after wrestling" - Tyler Breeze on his post-WWE future

Tyler Breeze is ready to live his post-WWE life.

Tyler Breeze was the latest guest on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet to discuss his WWE career and what he's planning to do next. When talking about life after wrestling, Breeze talked about his plan regarding this situation years ago:

"There is a lot of life to live after wrestling," Tyler Breeze said. "I immediately started to make a plan, got ready. I remember looking at contracts. When I got my first contract, you have a 3 or 5 year developmental contract. But then I signed my main roster contract. I went OK. I've got 3 years. Realistically in a perfect world, I will last 3 years. I don't want to have to sign it. I would like to, but if I don't want to, I want the freedom to say no. By the time 3 years came up, I went I don't have to, but it's good, things are going OK. So I just signed it and went OK cool." revealed Breeze.

My new conversation with @MmmGorgeous is up now on both my podcast and YouTube channel 💪



And yes, this photo was taken right before the infamous chops video last year 😣



Check out our interview:

📺: https://t.co/8z8YKfIoW8

🎧: https://t.co/bHmjx7fnV6 pic.twitter.com/hlgH0oBq02 — Chris Van Vliet (@ChrisVanVliet) August 12, 2021

Tyler Breeze believes if you aren't happy at WWE, don't sign a new deal

Tyler Breeze admits that when he went back to NXT, he wasn't happy and was ready to leave the company. His advice to people in a situation similar to his:

"By the time the next one came around, very different scenario," Tyler Breeze continued. "At that moment in time, I was not happy. All they said was 'I'm sorry, we can give you more money.' I said, 'I've been really smart with my money. I don't need more money. I go to the airport and turn around because I'm not happy at work.' That was when I had the conversation to go back to NXT. But I was ready to leave right then. I had accomplished everything I had wanted to achieve of having that goal of the freedom to not sign that contract. When you sign that contract, you know what you sign up for. If you are not happy, then please don't sign." admitted Breeze.

In the video below, Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino breaks down 5 simple steps for WWE to improve RAW:

Subscribe to the Sportskeeda Wrestling YouTube channel for more such content!

What do you make of Tyler Breeze's comments? Do you think we'll see him back in another wrestling company anytime soon? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Arjun