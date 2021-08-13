"This is insane" - Tyler Breeze recalls putting together his match with WWE Hall of Famer

In a recent interview, Tyler Breeze recalled putting together his match wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Jushin Thunder Liger at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn. Breeze revealed that Liger was very humble and was respectful during their entire exchange as they decided over spots.

Speaking on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Breeze discussed his match against Jushin Thunder Liger and what went into creating the match:

"I had a couple of ideas and we put it together." Breeze said. "The crazy part to me was when I said 'Maybe I tackle you and I go and lay on top. Then you get me with something and you go and lay on top.' He goes 'Me lay up top?' I said 'Yeah.' He goes 'Oh thank you thank you [shakes my hand.' I go 'What do you mean thank you?! This is awesome.' He said 'You're letting me do your stuff.' Well of course, why wouldn't I? The we did something else and I said 'Maybe you grab the selfie stick?' Again he says 'Me grab the selfie stick? Thank you thank you [shakes hand again].' What is happening?! This is insane, he is a legend in his own category. He is sitting here thanking me for letting him do whatever he wants to do, no ego whatsoever."

Liger's encounter with Breeze was the only match he has ever had in WWE. Breeze also stated that he feels honored to be the only one to have the honor of competing with the wrestling veteran in WWE.

How did Tyler Breeze fare against Jushin Thunder Liger at WWE NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn?

The match is regarded as one of the highlights of Breeze's WWE career. Even though Liger won the match, Breeze got a chance to shine under the spotlight and have more eyes on him.

That certainly worked as Breeze went on to garner a great deal of popularity during his time in WWE.

Liger, on the other hand, never wrestled another match in WWE. Nonetheless, he was inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2020. His contributions to the industry have had a great impact on current wrestling and he remains one of the greatest wrestlers of all time in the eyes of many fans.

