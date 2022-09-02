Tyson Fury confirms he's coming to WWE Clash at the Castle

Tyson Fury is headed to WWE Clash at the Castle this weekend in Cardiff, Wales.

The Gypsy King made his last appearance for the company at Crown Jewel in October 2019 when he defeated former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman by count-out. While both sides seemed eager to work with each other again, it took a few years to make it happen.

WWE posted a video this afternoon of Fury announcing his appearance at this Saturday's event. He also provided the following message to the WWE Universe:

"Hi, Tyson Fury here. I'm really excited for the first WWE premium live event in 30 years going down at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Battle of the Castle," Tyson Fury said. "Where Drew McIntyre challenges Roman Reigns for the WWE Undefeated Heavyweight Championship. Where I will be sat ringside, live and exclusive, to watch this great event. Check it out, guys. All the best, God bless, see you all there, cannot wait...psyched."

It's funny to note that not only did Fury use the wrong name for the event, but he also got the name of Roman Reigns' championship wrong. Surprisingly, WWE didn't ask him to redo the video before it was posted on their social media channels.

Will Tyson Fury get physically involved at WWE Clash at the Castle?

Fury and WWE are no strangers, as they have worked together in the past.

While Fury has only wrestled one match for the company so far, he was meant to compete in more before the Covid-19 pandemic halted plans.

While The Gypsy King states that he's going to be sitting ringside on Saturday night, we can't help but wonder if the former boxing champion will get physically involved at Clash at the Castle.

What are your thoughts on The Gypsy King appearing on WWE Clash at the Castle this Saturday? Do you think he's going to get physically involved in the event? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: 5 WWE Superstars who once worked regular jobs | Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, AJ Styles | WrestleBinge

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit WWE with a link back to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

We asked Drew McIntyre what Roman Reigns' weakness is. Catch his answer here. Do you agree?

LIVE POLL Q. Will Tyson Fury get physically involved at WWE Clash at the Castle? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell