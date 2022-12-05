Heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury wants to make another WWE appearance and shows interest in taking on Jake and Logan Paul inside the squared-circle.

Fury's last match was at the 2019 Crown Jewel event when he took on and defeated Braun Strowman. His most recent appearance came at the promotion's first UK stadium show in 30 years, Clash at the Castle on September 3rd. He was in the crowd and interfered in the main event, knocking out Austin Theory during the latter's attempted cash-in.

In a recent interview with Boxing Social, the boxing legend was asked about making a return to WWE. Tyson showed excitement about the return and the possibility of smashing a chair on somebody's head:

"Wrestling, here we come! WWE! I can’t wait! Smash a chair on somebody’s head."[1:19 to 1:25]

When asked if he was interested in teaming up with his father and former boxer John Fury to take on Jake and Logan Paul, Fury thought it was a good idea:

"Yeah, sounds good. Let's do it!" [1:29 to 1:31]

In his most recent fight, Tyson Fury defended his WBC Heavyweight Championship against Derek Chisora on December 3rd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. He won the bout in the 10th round via TKO.

Tyson Fury discussed when he will retire from boxing

Tyson Fury recently opened up about the possibilities and timing of his boxing retirement and claims that he will retire whenever he is shown the door.

Having described the sport as addictive in the past, The Gypsy King is aware that sticking around for too long can be detrimental to one's legacy and could tarnish his unbeaten record.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, Fury claimed that he will step away from the sport when God is ready for him to:

"So it's definitely the boxing side of it [which is addictive]. I believe when God's ready for me to move on and get out of boxing, I'll be shown a way out. And whatever I do next will be double as big as what I'm doing now." [h/t Sky Sports]

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H has stated in the past that Tyson Fury will have a home in the Stamford-based promotion after his boxing retirement. Maybe he can walk in the shoes of Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey, who after major success in their sport became full-time professional wrestlers.

