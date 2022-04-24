Former WWE Superstar comments on NXT being a testament to Triple H and his vision

Former NXT Superstar Tyson Kidd lauded Triple H on his role in the evolution of NXT.

The Game has been the Founder and Executive Producer for NXT since 2010 and has played a pivotal role in the upliftment of the developmental brand. The King of Kings has created a legacy of his own accord and is known for being one of the most intense heels of all time.

In an interview with Danial Ali, DropKick Podcast, Kidd stated his gratitude towards Triple H for his guidance during his time on NXT.

"I wrestled him a couple times. I had a couple of matches against DX, two tag matches and one match with Bragging Rights for seven on seven and always a great experience wrestling him, competing with him. And he's the guy who was behind all my NXT stuff. NXT was his thing. If he didn't want me there he easily could have said no. That was his vision. Like the stuff with Nattie and stuff like I didn't come up with that. That was Hunter!" (45:46- 46:17)

Tyson Kidd further stated that all the credit on what NXT has become goes to The Game. He added that NXT is a testament to Hunter and his vision.

"I give him all the credit for that and what he made NXT and what NXT became. When I remember doing the first taping of Full Sail wrestle, Joe Henning and nobody thought it was going to be what it became. No way, and they know that that's a testament to the talent but it's a big testament to Hunter, to Triple H and his vision. Big time."(46:17 - 46:42)

Triple H announced in-ring retirement in March this year

Last month, in an interview with Stephen A. Smith on ESPN's First Take, the 14-time World Champion announced his retirement from in-ring action. The announcement came six months after the WWE veteran suffered a cardiac event resulting in him having to take a break from administrative duties.

On Night 2 of WrestleMania 38, The Game kicked off the show by welcoming fans to the event before silently leaving his wrestling boots in the middle of the ring.

Post his announcement, there has been no update on his return to his official roles and duties on the revamped NXT 2.0. The WWE legend had many intense feuds and matches throughout his expansive career.

