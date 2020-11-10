One of the most surprising decisions that WWE made this year is splitting The New Day at this year's Draft. The trio of Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E had been on the same brand since they formed back in 2014, but Kingston and Woods were drafted to RAW, while Big E was drafted to SmackDown.

The trio touched upon this topic on this week's The New Day: Feel the Power podcast, and joked about it with their guest on this week's show, retired Superstar and current backstage producer Tyson Kidd.

Tyson Kidd jokes that he wanted The New Day to break up

Xavier Woods said that there have been some people that laughed at the group and said that it shouldn't exist. He said that Tyson Kidd was one person in WWE who always joked about breaking them up. The former WWE Superstar joked about it and had this to say:

"Obviously 100% as a joke. I have been plotting this for over five years now. You guys have too good of a bond so I decided to flex my power, didn't work last time, but I tried it a different way this time. I think I helped you guys get drafted to separate shows."

Woods said Kidd walked to them after the Draft and shouted "yes, finally" in reference to The New Day being split up. Big E joked that it wasn't the time for those remarks from Kidd as it was an emotional situation.

Kidd said that he made the comments before The New Day's final segment as a trio on SmackDown:

"I'm saying this prior to you guys doing that segment on SmackDown, then I watch you guys do this awesome segment, and I was like 'oh my god, obviously they know that I'm joking.'"

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are on RAW and are the current tag team champions, while Big E is set to embark on a singles run on SmackDown.

