The New Day recently had current WWE backstage producer Tyson Kidd as their guest on The New Day Feel the Power.

Tyson Kidd spoke about his injury that resulted in his WWE career ending back in 2015. He revealed the recovery process that he had to go through and how it affected him mentally and physically.

Kidd trains pro wrestlers, but he said that will never take a bump in the ring due to the injury he sustained that ended his WWE career.

Tyson Kidd on what Vince McMahon said to him that nixed his WWE in-ring return

Big E praised Tyson Kidd and stated that Kidd is a good teacher and one of the best wrestling minds that he has come across. The WWE SmackDown star asked Kidd if has thought about returning to the ring. Kidd revealed that he wanted to return and revealed the conversation that he had with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon:

"I kind of did (returning to the ring). I wanted to at least write the final page on that book of me being an in-ring performer. And I thought what better way than the Royal Rumble - in terms of, I wouldn't have to get slammed, I already showed Finn (Balor) how to get eliminated. I remember talking with Vince (McMahon) about it. And he said 'do you need an answer today or can you give me time to think about it?' I said, 'of course, take your time. Take as much time as you need.' It's not a rush. When I was presenting it to him I said I can even do next year's Rumble, it doesn't have to be in four weeks in this one, last year in Phoenix. It could be any time. And he called me one day and said he put a lot of thought into it and we would try to control everything on our end, but what if something outside of our realm were to happen and it were to undo all the good that has happened over the last two years in terms of me being a producer - and physically I feel very, very good. His thought was why risk that."

He stated that the first visual that he thought when he heard Vince McMahon's reasoning was of a fan or somebody else pushing him when he is in the ring which could cause another injury. He cited the example of Bret Hart and Kidd's wife Natalya, who were ambushed by a fan at the WWE Hall of Fame.

