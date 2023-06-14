Tyson Kidd shares important message to aspiring WWE Superstars

Tyson Kidd understands why wrestlers do what they do on the independent scene, hoping to get noticed by WWE.

Kidd's WWE career ended in 2015 in a match against current All Elite Wrestling star Samoa Joe after a Muscle Buster left the talented performer with an injured spinal cord. While the Muscle Buster isn't typically viewed as a dangerous maneuver, it shows how dangerous the sport of professional wrestling can be.

WWE backstage producer Tyson Kidd was a recent guest on McGuire on Wrestling to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked if too many wrestlers outside of WWE are taking too many high-risk chances in their matches, Kidd said he understands why some performers do what they do to capture the audience's attention:

"I totally understand why you would, as a talent, as a performer [do those moves]," Tyson Kidd said. "I totally understand on any level why you would try to do whatever it takes to get noticed and to stand out. So it's hard to kind of put a cap on and say like, 'Well, that shooting star press is good, but the 630's pushing it.' For example, Jack Evans, at one point, that guy could do a 630 in his sleep. So who am I to say, 'Hey, dude, you shouldn't be doing that.' Because, you know, if I hadn't been signed when I got signed, I would have kept trying to get noticed too. But I understand the chase and kind of leaving no stones unturned. So I get that side of things."

Tyson Kidd doesn't believe crazy moves will make or break your match

While Tyson Kidd understands why wrestlers constantly perform crazy high-risk moves, he doesn't think they will make or break the match they are performing in.

Kidd believes if you can't do specific moves correctly each time, you're putting yourself and your opponent at risk:

"The other side of things is that, like, these crazy moves, they're awesome, and they'll go viral or whatever -- They might get the right eyeballs on you, but they don't make a match. What I mean is they're not the only part of a match that matters. -- When we're younger, we all kind of have that mindset, but you realize, 'Oh, it's not about that.' That's a good addition, no doubt. It's a great addition if you can do these things, but if you can't, or you feel like you can't do it correctly every time, you're putting yourself and your opponent at risk. Then maybe it's not worth doing because the truth is it's not really going to make or break [your match]" [H/T: Fightful]

TJ Wilson @TJWilson twitter.com/NatbyNature/st… Nattie @NatbyNature 8 years ago, TJ went through the hardest time in his life. 8 years later, he’s a stronger person on the other side of a very hard time. He’s a great example of someone who’s turned every negative into a positive. Always so inspired by your strength @TJWilson . 🖤 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 8 years ago, TJ went through the hardest time in his life. 8 years later, he’s a stronger person on the other side of a very hard time. He’s a great example of someone who’s turned every negative into a positive. Always so inspired by your strength @TJWilson. 🖤 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/jXTdaUVzE3 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ twitter.com/NatbyNature/st…

What do you make of Tyson Kidd's comments? Do you think today's professional wrestlers are too focused on doing crazy moves? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

