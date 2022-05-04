"It’s gone back to being developmental" - Tyson Kidd on WWE NXT

WWE producer Tyson Kidd has opened up about the changes and transition of NXT 2.0.

Kidd was an integral part of the black and gold brand in its early years. The former WWE Tag Team Champion was a key player on the roster and had several acclaimed matches and rivalries during his time at the performance center.

It all ended when he suffered a life-threatening neck injury in 2015 which ended his in-ring career. Kidd then transitioned to the role of WWE producer, a position he's held since 2017.

In a recent interview with Dropkick Podcast, Kidd spoke about the changes to the third brand, noting that it's reverted to its developmental roots:

“I guess where people don’t like the change is that now NXT feels like it’s gone back to being developmental. It’s still its own brand, but it has more of a developmental feel [as compared] to a couple of years ago where it was a super-indie with WWE production. It was awesome.” [H/T - Fightful]

The Hart Dungeon graduate's days as an in-ring competitor may be over, but Kidd has proved his worth and has become an important backstage figure in World Wrestling Entertainment.

Tyson Kidd speaks on Triple H's influence in NXT

Tyson Kidd faced Triple H several times in his wrestling days, but Hunter became his boss while working for NXT. The developmental brand is synonymous with The Game, as he was the creative mind behind the show.

Speaking on the Dropkick Podcast, Kidd cited The King of Kings' influence on the brand as well as his own career:

"I wrestled him a couple times," said Kidd. "I had a couple of matches against DX, two tag matches and one match with Bragging Rights for seven-on-seven, and always a great experience wrestling him, competing with him. And he's the guy who was behind all my NXT stuff. NXT was his thing. If he didn't want me there, he easily could have said no. That was his vision. Like the stuff with Nattie and stuff, like I didn't come up with that. That was Hunter!"

Tyson Kidd, along with several other NXT alumni, has carried the legacy of the black and gold both on the main roster and behind the scenes. Many former NXT Superstars have come out with praise for Triple H, who was the driving force behind the brand.

Last year, the 52-year old was relieved of his NXT duties after health issues sidelined him. He has since returned to his role as Executive Vice President for Global Talent Strategy & Development in WWE.

