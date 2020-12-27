Tyson Kidd trying to convince a former WWE Tag Team Champion to return

Tyson Kidd wants to see his former tag team partner Davey Boy Smith Jr. return to WWE at some point in the near future.

Kidd made his WWE debut in 2009 on the ECW brand, managed by Natalya, who was signed to SmackDown at the time. Kidd and Natalya went on to form The Hart Dynasty alongside David Hart Smith, aka Davey Boy Jr.

Kidd went on to hold the tag team titles twice with Davey Boy Jr. before the latter ended up being released by WWE in 2011.

Tyson Kidd has been trying to convince Davey Boy Smith Jr. to return to WWE

Former WWE Superstar Tyson Kidd was recently interviewed on the DropKick podcast. Kidd, who currently works as a producer in WWE, spoke about how he's been trying to convince his former tag team partner, Davey Boy Smith Jr., to return to WWE.

Tyson Kidd added that despite his efforts, Davey Boy Smith Jr. likes to do things his own way and he hasn't been able to sway him yet.

"Man I’ve been trying to convince him to come back for a very long time and I’ve never left. I’m waiting on this guy to come back. He’s funny, he’s interesting. He’s always been this way his whole life and then you know it’s all the credit to him. He kind of always and I mean this in a positive way marches to the beat of his own drum and he kind of does his own thing. He’s not easily swayed, Which I really like about him. It’s not like I just talked to him one day and I’m like hey man come back here and then he goes okay and then just like you know comes back and then a month later he’s unhappy. He weighs everything out and he puts a lot of thought into everything he does."

Tyson Kidd also spoke about how the COVID-19 outbreak has affected Davey Boy Jr.'s wrestling schedule.

"I know obviously how the world has changed these last nine months has affected him, in terms of he just hasn’t been wrestling very often. Not until the last bit he had a couple matches finally but he’s supposed to go to Japan and stuff and those plans got altered." H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Since his release from WWE in 2011, Davey Boy Smith Jr. has wrestled all over the world. Hart found success in New Japan Pro Wrestling alongside current AEW star Lance Archer. The duo were three-time IWGP Tag Team Champions.