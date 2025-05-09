UFC Hall of Famer shares his honest thoughts on Karrion Kross 

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier took to social media to send a special message to Karrion Kross. He is apparently a fan of the WWE star's recent work.

The Doomwalker has been getting a lot of attention on social media recently from fans. A promo he cut on WWE's WrestleMania Recap show went viral and amassed millions of views on X/Twitter. Even though the former NXT Champion doesn't wrestle much, he still appears on RAW every week and does backstage segments.

UFC Legend Post Daniel Cormier tweeted on X that Karrion Kross is awesome and encouraged the latter to keep doing his thing.

"Karrion Kross is awesome! Keep doing your thing @realKILLERkross!!!! @WWE," wrote Cormier.

You can check out the tweet below:

What did Karrion Kross say in the viral clip?

The Harbinger of Doom did not compete at WrestleMania 41 this year. He had a huge meltdown on the WrestleMania Recap show and mentioned that the crowd's reaction to him in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal was completely ignored.

"I never asked to wrestle Randy. I never asked. That happened organically, and you ignored it for a viral moment. Good on Joe [Hendry]. Nothing against him, but you ignored it, and the crowd told you exactly how they felt about me on SmackDown when I was eliminated [from the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal], and you ignored it. 'Become undeniable.' My a**! You want a viral moment? On behalf of all of the true fans of professional wrestling: Guy with the suit and tie in the truck, go f*** yourself. That's from Killer Kross," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Kross is currently involved in a program with AJ Styles. The two stars faced each other on RAW last month.

