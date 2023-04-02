UFC legend comments on coming face-to-face with WWE star Omos ahead of his match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39

WWE Superstar Omos is set to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39, and former MMA fighter Daniel Cormier can’t wrap his head around the former’s size.

Omos is the biggest wrestler in the WWE locker room, and the company has worked hard to push him on television. After failing to go over Bobby Lashley in his previous major rivalry, The Nigerian Giant is ready to take on Brock Lesnar at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

It will be the biggest test for him as he is still very green in the ring. Former MMA star Daniel Cormier caught up with the Nigerian star ahead of his big match on Night Two of 'Mania.

Taking to Twitter following their meet-up, Cormier revealed that he has never been around a human as big as the 28-year-old. The giant stands 7 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 410 pounds. He is remarkably taller than the UFC legend, who stands 5 feet 9.5 inches tall.

"I mean come on I checked in with the giant OMOS before he takes on the beast Brock Lesnar tomorrow night. It’ll drop tomorrow before mania night two but I honestly have never been around a human so big!"

You can check out his tweet below:

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma I mean come on I checked in with the a giant OMOS before he takes on the beast Brock Lesnar tomorrow night. It’ll drop tomorrow before mania night two but I honestly have never been around a human so big! I mean come on I checked in with the a giant OMOS before he takes on the beast Brock Lesnar tomorrow night. It’ll drop tomorrow before mania night two but I honestly have never been around a human so big! https://t.co/9jFjLB5Jpm

Former WWE Superstar EC3 wants to send Omos back to developmental and teach him how to wrestle

EC3 had a good run in NXT before making it to the main roster. However, his stint on the main roster did not go too well. He was released by the company after just a handful of matches.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 gave his honest opinion on the match between Omos and Brock Lesnar. He mentioned that The Nigerian Giant wasn’t ready for the big match, and the promotion needed to send him to developmental and teach him how to wrestle.

"Omos looks like he could beat Brock Lesnar. Keep him in development for a sustained amount of time and teach him how to wrestle, and then work his way up and work up with people who can help him become better. Like, Lesnar was a freak when he came up and won everything within a year. Like he's one in a billion man," said EC3.

The Nigerian Giant will need all the luck in the world as he faces one of the most ruthless superstars in WWE history on Sunday.

It will be interesting to see how the 28-year-old performs opposite Brock Lesnar. A win would give him a massive push following the event.

Do you think the RAW star can match up to Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes