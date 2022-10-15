"He's got the best of the best" - Former UFC Heavyweight Champion heaps praise on Logan Paul's run in WWE

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has commented on Logan Paul's run in WWE and him finding success through his training.

The Maverick made his in-ring debut for the company at WrestleMania 38 where he teamed up with The Miz to take on Dominik and Rey Mysterio in a tag team match. He collided with The A-Lister in his first singles match at SummerSlam, which he won. Former UFC Light Heavyweight and Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier made his WWE debut at Extreme Rules as a special guest referee for the Fight Pit.

Speaking on The Masked Man Show, Daniel Cormier described Logan Paul as an amazing athlete and stated that he's training with the best people for his WWE matches.

"Logan Paul is amazing. Love him, hate him, he is amazing. These kids are great athletes, but they're not limited in everything they do because of the financials that they made in the YouTube and everything else that they've done. He isn't training by himself getting prepared from these matches. He has a ring in his place, he has someone from the WWE in his place everyday preparing himself. He's not just by himself trying to get ready to wrestle. He's got the best of the best," said Cormier. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Logan Paul is scheduled to return on WWE SmackDown next week

At Crown Jewel, The Maverick will get a taste of his first title shot when he goes one-on-one with Roman Reigns for the coveted Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

The two stars met in the ring last week during a promo segment on the blue brand. It was revealed on the latest episode of SmackDown that Logan will show up next week.

Paul has impressed many people with his performances at SummerSlam and WrestleMania. The Tribal Chief hasn't lost a match in a very long time, and it doesn't seem like he's going to drop the titles anytime soon.

The social media megastar will do everything in his power to pull out all the stops to dethrone The Head of the Table at Crown. It'll be interesting to see whether he will be successful.

