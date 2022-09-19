UFC legend Nate Diaz spotted with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at a huge event

Nate Diaz recently departed the UFC after his win over Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279.

The 37-year-old was recently spotted alongside Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at the trilogy fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. The boxing event took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on 17 September 2022.

A photo of the trio went viral on social media, and fans even speculated on the idea of Diaz possibly competing in WWE down the road.

Check out the photo of Nate Diaz with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon:

In recent years, a host of former UFC fighters have competed in the WWE. Former champions Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey have made their mark in the company and are well-established names in the world of professional wrestling.

Lesnar is a former UFC Heavyweight Champion and has held the WWE Championship on multiple occasions. Whereas Rousey, a former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion, is aiming to win her third singles title in the company at Extreme Rules 2022.

Whereas the likes of Matt Riddle and Shayna Baszler are competing as active performers. Both superstars are former champions who have made a mark in the men's and women's tag team divisions.

Where could Nate Diaz's next destination be?

After his final UFC fight, Nate Diaz has hinted at possibly competing in the world of boxing.

During his UFC 279 post-fight octagon interview, the Stockton-based seemingly confirmed that his fight against Tony Ferguson was his last in the octagon.

Current WWE star Logan Paul's brother Jake, who has been mentioned on WWE programming a lot in recent weeks, has hinted at the possibility of fighting Diaz in a boxing match at some point down the road.

However, fans can expect the younger Diaz brother to possibly make the move to WWE, even if it's for a cameo appearance. While nothing has been confirmed at the moment, one can expect big moves from Diaz going forward.

