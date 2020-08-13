UFC legend Vitor Belfort reveals plans regarding wrestling; possible future in AEW

Wrestling fans sat up and took notice when, on an episode of AEW Dynamite, Vitor Belfort came into the arena. At the time, he was not the main focus there at all, and instead was simply accompanying Mike Tyson to the ring. Vitor Belfort was also seen as an audience member at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. The retired UFC legend has done it all when it comes to his fight career, and now, during a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, he discussed his cameo on AEW and his plans regarding wrestling in the future.

Vitor Belfort on his plans on working in wrestling; AEW future

When he was talking to Chris Van Vliet, Vitor Belfor mentioned his cameo alongside Mike Tyson on AEW Dynamite. He also talked about his future in wrestling, saying that he would be eager to get back into the game and have fun with wrestling, bringing a lot of value to the promotion and the audience as well.

"I never thought about it, but I'm really looking forward to jumping in and having fun in wrestling. I think I can bring a lot of value to the audience and do some cross-promotion. That was the first one. I really want to go out there and put on a good show for the fans." - h/t Fightful

Vitor Belfort went on to mention his relationship with AEW President Tony Khan and said that he was a true promoter of sports. He said that Tony Khan had done the right thing by cross-promoting and went on to say that he could come back to wrestling in the future at some point.

Advertisement

"Tony is a good friend of mine and he's very smart. He's a true promoter in terms of sport. We're talking about a guy who has been growing up with his father owning soccer, football, major sports. I put wrestling, boxing, and MMA all together. When you start cross-promoting and bringing guys who are relevant and bring guys who have generation like myself. I have tons of generation and I'm still in great shape, I feel good." - h/t Fightful