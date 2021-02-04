UFC star Paige VanZant reveals talks with WWE - "The door's definitely open"

UFC star Paige VanZant has revealed there has been "communication" between herself and WWE, and that she has visited the WWE Performance Center.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on his INSIGHT. with Chris Van Vliet Podcast, the mixed martial artist and model was asked about a potential move to WWE, to which she revealed it would be something she would be open to, but only if she could "100 percent" commit to the role.

Here is what Paige VanZant had to say:

"I get asked about WWE a lot… I think it would be something I’d be very good at. Because I have the best of both worlds. I was a Dancer, I used to like the entertainment and showmanship side of it… and then the combat sports world, obviously goes into the WWE. But I don’t know that it’s something I could do, both at the same time. I feel like I would want to do that 100 percent. So maybe it’s something that after I’m done fighting in a cage and in a ring, that kind of stuff, maybe I’ll go over to there. But we’ll see, the door’s definitely open."

Paige VanZant would go on to say that she has been in contact with WWE and has even had the opportunity to explore the WWE Performance Center - WWE's official training facility.

"There is definitely a path. And communication is actually there sometimes, so we’re able to communicate and show our interests with each other. Once there’s a little more free time in my schedule, I think that’s something I would really like to pursue… Yes, I have visited their campus… the Performance Center, because it’s up in Orlando, so I was able to go visit and look around and get a sense of what it’s all about."

Paige VanZant could follow a similar path as Ronda Rousey into WWE

Given the topic at hand, it was only natural that Ronda Rousey's name appear during Paige VanZant's and Chris Van Vliet's conversation.

A successful MMA athlete and former world champion, Ronda Rousey has effectively laid out the blueprint of how to make the jump from UFC to WWE, which is something Paige VanZant could look to for inspiration, when the time is right.

Ronda Rousey is yet to resurface in WWE after losing her Women's Championship to Becky Lynch in the main event of WrestleMania 35.