UFC Star wants to follow in Brock Lesnar's steps and cross over to WWE 

As one of combat sports' most feared athletes of all time, Brock Lesnar has flourished in collegiate wrestling, the UFC, and WWE.

The Beast is the only athlete to have been crowned an NCAA, UFC, and WWE Champion, wth him dominating all who stepped in front of him.

During a recent interview on The Count, rising UFC star Bo Nickal said that he wants to eventually make a name for himself in WWE like Brock:

"100-percent. I think that anybody who has achieved things that I want to achieve, I want to learn from them. Brock Lesnar was an NCAA champion. He was a WWE Superstar. He was a UFC Champion,” Nickal said. “I’ve accomplished one of those things, becoming an NCAA Champion [and] I want to be a UFC Champion and then maybe eventually cross over to the WWE at some point." (H/T PWMania)

Brock Lesnar's last fight in the octagon came at UFC 200 in July 2016, where he defeated Mark Hunt. However, the result of the fight was overturned after the former WWE Champion violated a severe anti-doping policy.

Brock Lesnar is back on WWE RAW

This past Monday, The conqueror returned to Monday Night RAW as he looked to confront his current rival, Cody Rhodes.

The two top stars got involved in a severe brawl in the middle of the ring, which resulted in Rhodes hitting Lesnar with his signature move, The Cody Cutter.

Following RAW, Rhodes took to social media as he reacted to his and Brock's brawl from Monday:

"You know me…" tweeted The American Nightmare

Lesnar and Rhodes have already faced off against each other twice this year, with each of them picking up a win. All roads now seem to lead to SummerSlam on August 5th, where they will seemingly settle their rivalry in a third encounter.

Who will win in a potential third match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

