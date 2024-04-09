"Ultimate bad guy at work" - Natalya sends a message to The Rock after WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Natalya has sent a heartfelt message to The Rock following the RAW after WrestleMania XL.

The Final Boss could not keep his promise at WrestleMania 40 as Cody Rhodes dethroned Roman Reigns to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Undertaker and John Cena helped The American Nightmare take Rocky and The Bloodline out of the equation in Philadelphia.

The RAW after 'Mania saw The Final Boss interrupt Rhodes' moment with the fans. Unsurprisingly, the WWE Universe booed the former during the segment with non-PG chants. However, that's not what The Queen of Harts thinks about the Hollywood megastar.

Natalya took to Instagram and Twitter to thank The Rock for always being kind to her. Although he's the top heel in WWE right now, The Final Boss has always been a good friend to the veteran's family. The former Divas Champion also shared how Rocky was always there for her, offering support amid life's ups and downs.

"Just a couple of third-generation wrestlers!! I know you’re the ultimate bad guy at work, but thank you for always being so kind and warm to me and my entire family, @therock. During highs and lows, you’ve always made the time to show you care, no matter how busy you are. I’m always inspired by your work ethic and how genuine you are," she wrote.

What is The Rock doing after WWE WrestleMania 40?

On this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, The Great One congratulated Rhodes for ending The Tribal Chief's historic title reign.

The Bloodline member asked Cody Rhodes if he could hold his newly won Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for a few moments. The 38-year-old star said yes, only if he got to hold The Rock's People Championship, given to him by Muhammad Ali's widow at the 2024 Hall of Fame ceremony.

The two men held each other's titles, with The Great One teasing going after Rhodes' gold. The 51-year-old legend also noted that he would be off TV for a while, but upon his comeback, he would go after The American Nightmare. Cody Rhodes responded that he was looking forward to meeting Rocky inside the squared circle.

It remains to be seen when The Final Boss and the new WWE Champion will clash in a blockbuster singles match.

