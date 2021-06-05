Paul Heyman says former WWE Champion resented The Ultimate Warrior

The late Ultimate Warrior was known to be one of the most controversial off-screen personalities in WWE. The Hall of Famer was once pegged as the next iconic superstar after Hulk Hogan. Unfortunately, his personal issues and alleged ego problems with Vince McMahon prevented him from reaching his full potential.

The rivalry between Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior is one to be remembered as it is not often that two babyfaces clash with each other on-screen. Interestingly, there have often been rumors of a backstage rivalry between the two men as well.

Speaking on an A&E Documentary, Paul Heyman commented on the backstage dynamic between six-time WWE Champion Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior. Heyman said that Hulk Hogan had professional jealousy and resentment towards The Ultimate Warrior as he was designed to replace him:

''How could there not be a professional jealousy and envy between Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior. Warrior was designed to replace Hulk Hogan. How could Hulk Hogan not resent that,'' said Heyman.

He also said that the envy between the two was mutual. Heyman thought it was understandable for Warrior to be jealous of Hulk Hogan as well:

''If you're going to compete for the number one spot, by design, you will have to think this is why I'm better than this person. The very nature of that competition will breed jealousy and envy between the two of them."

The Ultimate Warrior's rivalry with Hulk Hogan

The two had started off as friends on-screen until then-Intercontinental Champion Ultimate Warrior decided to challenge Hogan for his WWE title. The two men finally faced each other at WrestleMania 6 where Warrior defeated Hulk Hogan for the WWE Championship. The two icons later did battle again in WCW.

There have been numerous stories regarding The Ultimate Warrior being a loner backstage. Vince Russo talked about The Ultimate Warrior's relationship with the locker room in the documentary. He stated that once Warrior started getting a big push in WWE, many superstars turned against him as they believed they deserved the opportunities being given to him more.

Please give H/T credit to Sportskeeda Wrestling if any quotes are used from this article.

Edited by Jack Cunningham