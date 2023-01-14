"Ummmmm WOW!!!" - Former WWE Superstar praises Liv Morgan for her "beauty"

Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry, aka Lana, commended Liv Morgan for being flawless and perfect, even without make-up.

Despite gaining fame in WWE, Perry is no stranger to the movie industry, appearing in several films and television shows. Her most prominent roles include Pitch Perfect, Cosmic Sin, Pitch Perfect 2, Interrogation, and others.

As a result, the 37-year-old is accustomed to wearing make-up for her film roles. Hence, Lana was stunned by Liv Morgan's appearance without make-up.

Covalent TV's Twitter handle recently shared a photo of Morgan looking gorgeous barefaced. CJ Perry responded and complimented the former SmackDown Women's Champion for knocking the no-make-up look out of the park.

"Ummmmm WOW!!! You never need to wear any make up with your flawless perfect beauty face @YaOnlyLivvOnce," Lana wrote.

You can check out Lana's tweet below:

CJ Perry on her bond with Liv Morgan outside of the WWE

The 28-year-old star is among the most famous wrestlers on the WWE roster. However, she recently lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules 2022 after a brief reign with the title.

Morgan was unexpectedly inserted into Perry and Bobby Lashley's romantic angle in late 2019. As part of the storyline, the Miracle Kid made her long-awaited WWE return during Perry's nuptials to Lashley and professed her love for The Ravishing Russian.

The Miracle Kid and Rusev eventually lost a Mixed Tag Team Match to the villains. Apart from being the former on-screen rival, Perry claimed that the latter is one of her best friends and loved working with her.

"I love Liv Morgan so much. I was excited to do what we did because Liv Morgan is one of my best friends, and I have been close with her over the years. And really, our bond for wrestling. We love WWE. We love wrestling so much. And, so you know, we have an incredible bond," Perry said.

Perry has been out of the WWE for quite some time. However, it is good to see she has kept in touch with some former co-workers, notably Morgan.

Do you want to see Lana return to WWE and pair up with Morgan? Sound off in the comments section below.

